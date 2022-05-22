Witkofsky seeking election in Dist. 1

Lonny Witkofsky has proudly called Itasca County home for over 56 years, the last 32 of those on the “beautiful shores of Lake Winnie.” For the past 35 years, he has been a member of Building and Construction Laborers Local 1097. Over the years, Witkofsky worked my way up to a supervisor position, overseeing major projects with hundreds of employees. This includes Mesabi Nugget, Essar Steel, Magnetization, and many more.
“Along with our amazing small businesses here in Itasca County, these major projects have boosted our economy for generations,” says Witkofsky. “We must stop the decline of industry in our area, while also attracting the next generation of logging, mining, and manufacturing. These companies create good, living-wage jobs here in Itasca County, enabling working families to thrive in our area.”
Witkofsky has negotiated union contracts for more than 25 years, with Laborers Iron Range Local 1097, Laborers Duluth Local 1091, Cement Masons, Plasterers, and Shop Hands Local No. 633 Highway Heavy and Builders agreements, Carpenters Iron Range 606, Carpenters Bemidji Western Range 1934, and Carpenters Duluth local 361.
“These skills in negotiation, management, and business will help me succeed as a County Commissioner. I’m excited to represent the people of District 1 and look forward to getting to work for you,” added Witkofsky.
Witkofsky has been active in the community for many years, enjoying woods and waters, and engaging with residents throughout the district. He says his strong work ethic, combined with a desire to serve the residents of Itasca County, has led him to the decision to run for office.
Witkofsky invites residents to reach out to him with any questions or concerns at 218-244-7232/lonny@tnt-cg.com.
