Local Realtors and affiliates raise $7,200 for nonprofits helping veterans, hunger and mental health
What makes a house a home?
It’s not studs or trusses, it’s not a warm hearth or comfortable furniture. It’s the family inside and the surrounding community outside that that truly makes a house a home.
As so many of us have sequestered ourselves inside our homes through this pandemic, it’s been easier than ever to give less attention to the community that exists outside our houses.
The Itasca County Board of Realtors, representing over 100 Realtors and affiliates in the Greater Itasca Area, chose three area nonprofits at the end of 2020 as recipients of $7,200 raised from its membership. These nonprofits focus on three very important aspects of community: health, honor, and home-cooked meals.
New Leaf Healing Center, a short-term, residential mental health crisis rehabilitation center, is located in Cohasset and uses the calm and comfort of a home-like setting to help folks recover from a mental health crisis.
With stays at a maximum of 10 days, New Leaf exists as a transition center where people can access not only mental health resources but also a safe and serene environment with walking paths, a library and a kitchen often filled with the smells of guests baking fresh bread, muffins and other treats.
Ten days is just the beginning for people recovering from a mental health crisis, but being able to map out a game plan, identify resources for the journey ahead and gain strength in an atmosphere of calm support is a huge first step; it’s also a great boon to our community as a whole. Learn more at newleafhealingcenter.com
Honor is a tribute that often goes first and foremost to our country’s veterans. Itasca County Veterans Service Office, located right next to the county courthouse, has been a bedrock of support for local veterans young and old. Often, many veterans aren’t aware of the resources that have been dedicated to them.
That makes sense – veterans who have given so much are typically the last to ever ask for help. Yet programs for housing, financial crisis, education, health and transportation are designated, dignified benefits for those who have served, and the employees at Itasca County Veterans’ Services are ready to work through hell and high water to connect these services to those that have put their life on the line. Veterans and their families can reach out to the Service Office at 218-327-2858.
A home-cooked meal can be one of the defining aspects of ‘home’. As many a grandmother has said, “Food is love.”
But what if food is scarce? What if folks are in a transition between homes, laid off from jobs or starting a new life in our community with more bills than money in the bank? That’s where the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank comes in.
Overseeing counties that stretch from Koochiching to Kanabec, Second Harvest North Central helps distribute over 4 million (!) pounds of food from its Grand Rapids warehouse to over 100 food shelves, soup kitchens and other hunger relief agencies.
A visit to the Grand Rapids Food Shelf next to the Food Bank warehouse, open 11-3:30 p.m. M-Th and Friday 8-12, reveals a cornucopia of food that has been both purchased through grants and donations as well as donated from local grocery stores. Fresh produce, frozen meat, pantry staples and even snacks are available to all who enter – no income questions are asked.
Second Harvest operates with the belief that no one should go hungry; no one should have to choose between food and the other necessities of life. The staff and volunteers are warm and friendly; helping to share food through our community is what gives them joy. Call Second Harvest at (218) 326-4420 to learn more.
Whether it’s community mental health, community honor of those who have served, or community hunger, there’s more than just four walls and a roof that make a house a home. The Itasca County Board of Realtors is privileged to help support some of the many nonprofit organizations that help make the Itasca Community a place we all feel proud to call ‘home’.
In addition to the Itasca County Board of Realtors, additional donations were contributed by Abstract Service Company, Century 21 Land of Lakes, Clint Corrow, Itasca County Abstract Company, Members Credit Union and Move It Real Estate.
