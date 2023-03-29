With recent snow and rain increasing the risk of spring flooding in much of state, the Minnesota Department of Commerce encourages Minnesotans to learn how their homeowners’ or renters’ insurance covers water damage. It generally takes 30 days for a flood insurance policy to go into effect so the best time to sign up is well before flooding or heavy rains occur.

Research shows more than half of all homeowners do not realize most homeowners’ policies do not cover damage caused by floods. More than 95 percent of flood insurance policies are instead purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).


