ISD 318 discusses value of in-person learning
Lori Grabarkewitz, a Robert J. Elkington Middle School (RJEMS) sixth grade science teacher and science fair coordinator, spoke to the Independent School District (ISD) 318 School Board Monday about this year’s science fair participants. In mid-February students participated in the regional science fair at Bemidji State University.
“The kids had to complete everything virtually including their presentations, videos and sending them off to our regional science fairs,” said Graberkewitz. “We did very well at regional.”
Out of the 12 competitors, six qualified for state competition.
“The kids had a great experience, got feedback from the judges, and hopefully were inspired to continue doing this next year when we are back in person,” Grabarkewitz added. “I’m incredibly proud of them.”
Five of the students who participated in the state science fair attended the meeting and spoke about their own individual research projects. Some of the research topics included how acid affects teeth, how plants stop soil erosion, what types of wood burn the fastest, Lyme’s disease and COVID-19, and how student absences can affect MCA test scores.
Grabarkewitz was also recognized recently as she was awarded the Seagate Excellence in Science Mentoring Award at the 84th annual Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair (SSEF).
“I think you underplay what a great influence you do as a teacher,” said board member Sue Ziege.
“It’s because of these kids that I won that award,” said Grabarkewitz. “They nominated me, and put in extra hours and effort, wrote letters and responses, so I am truly blessed.”
Principal report
Also during Monday’s meeting, RJEMS Principal Dan Adams and Assistant Principal Angie Berg presented an update to board members.
“What a great testament to how quality education is taking place among a pandemic,” said Adams, referring back to the state science fair participants.
He then turned the presentation to looking at how the school has been doing whatever it takes throughout COVID-19.
“Our staff has been amazing,” Adams stated. “Don’t get me wrong, they’re on the ledge because it’s been difficult. But they will do whatever it takes to educate our kids and it is absolutely spectacular to walk the halls and see the great things that are going on at the middle school.”
The school is preparing for upcoming high stakes testing for students. There are tools and ways to bring students in who have been in distance-learning to take the tests, according to Adams. He also spoke to the board about various interventions staff are able to make for students who need them.
Currently, there are 110 kids who have been recommended for the Summer Learning Academy in grades 6-7. The academy is offered for the two weeks before July 4, or the two weeks after.
“There are many strategies in place to help these kids with learning loss,” said Adams.
Berg shared with the board how she carries around a six-foot stick in order to remind students of social distancing rules and contact tracing.
“I can say that from day one until now, we have got this system down. It is smooth,” said Berg.
Adams and Berg also discussed the implications of having students sent home for distance learning because of contact tracing as the school approaches the end of the school year.
“It’s not isolated to any one grade or school district even. There’s a place and a time where I think we have to just take a look at the contact tracing in general and determine at what point in the course of a school year, (with 32 days of school left) when we start talking about chunks of 10 days to be gone,” commented ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose. “At some point, you get to this place where you just need to run this thing out. Run out the clock.”
Grose also brought up the importance of discipline and boundaries schools create for students that they may be missing when they are in distance-learning.
Budget update
District Business Manager Kara Lundin provided a brief budget update to the board Monday. No action was taken.
Superintendent Matt Grose provided information on the district’s plan for Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 (CRRSA), also called “Phase 2” of COVID funding and ESSER II funding plan. The ISD 318 district established priorities for how to use these incoming funds. These priorities include:
• Provide academic interventions and student support to help students with learning gaps
• Create and expand systems to detect and respond to increased mental health and behavioral needs
• Ensure adequate staffing for effective and safe instruction
• Invest in physical learning environments to improve teaching and learning conditions, health and safety, and operational efficiency
“The largest percent of the money will be spent on staff to, again, go back to that priority list, helping with academics, helping with mental health, helping with behavior, helping with student support,” said Grose.
other business
Board members also took action on the following items at the meeting:
• Approved the minutes of the April 6, 2021 regular school board meeting
• Approve March 2021 claims in the amount of $5,594,203.15.
• Approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Zach Beyer, Assistant Boys Lacrosse Coach replacement hire; Melissa Bildeaux, Teacher replacement hire; Samantha Frandsen, Custodian resignation; Mallory Johnson, Junior High Track Coach replacement hire; Melissa King, Special Education Teacher transfer hire; Emily Olson, JV Soccer coach resignation; and Emma Rauzi, ESP resignation.
• Approved a resolution relating to probationary teacher non-renewal.
• Approved a request for permission to post COVID-19 funded positions.
• Accepted the first reading of the following policies: 404 Employment Background Checks; 406 Public and Private Personnel Data; 407 Employee Right to Know - Exposure to Hazardous Substances; 409 Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions, and Creations; and 414 Mandated Report of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse (annual review policy).
