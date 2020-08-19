Minnesota-based wish-granting organization Wishes & More recently partnered with local state troopers to deliver a surprise gift to Korbin Russ in Coleraine.
Last November, Korbin was diagnosed with Lupus disease. His heart was functioning at only 23% and his kidneys were beginning to fail.
“Korbin’s immune system began attacking his own body, causing vasculitis (inflammation of the blood vessels), and making it nearly impossible to breathe,” according to a press release from Wishes & More.
Korbin spent a week in the intensive-care unit and got his heart to go up to work at 50% capacity. Because Lupus is a chronic disease, Korbin continues to undergo dialysis treatments six days every week.
Wishes & More connected with Korbin and found out through an interview with him that he is an avid gamer, especially Nintendo.
“When we interviewed him over the phone, he immediately said he wished for a Nintendo Switch and games,” Wishes & More Volunteer President, Karla Blomberg stated. “The Switch is currently a hot commodity, and after a long search, we finally obtained one for him. We can’t wait to see his smile when he finally unwraps his Wish!”
Korbin was surprised Monday morning with a visit from local state troopers as they delivered a new Nintendo Switch and other accessories. Korbin and his mother, Tammy Russ, were joined by many friends and family for the occasion.
Korbin’s mother Tammy Russ said the best part of working with Wishes & More was making Korbin happy.
“I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s just overwhelming,” Tammy said. “I’m just happy that they did this for him.”
Tammy also expressed her appreciation for all of the state troopers who came to deliver Korbin’s surprise.
“They are just awesome,” Tammy stated.
“Every kid deserves to experience something they’ve only dreamed of,” Blomberg said. “This especially pertains to kids who are dealing with or who have dealt with the struggle of a serious medical diagnosis. All of us at Wishes & More are thrilled to give Korbin a wish of his dreams and look forward to having the Minnesota State Troopers Association involved in the delivery of his special gifts! Special and sincere thanks to Trooper Jason Engeldinger for jumping on-board with this scheme and assisting us in making this wish extra special!”
Wishes & More
Minnesota’s Own, Wishes & More, is a Minnesota-based wish-granting organization that not only grants heartfelt wishes to children with terminal and life-threatening conditions, we also provide each wish recipient with a $2,000 Scholarship of Hope®. If a child should pass away without having the opportunity to experience a wish, the charity gives a Memorial financial gift to the family to be used at their discretion. To our knowledge, there is no other organization that provides these additional services for children and families from Minnesota and bordering states.
For more information, visit https://wishesandmore.org/.
