Lake Country Power crews made progress to restore service for 1,400 members last night before the second winter storm dumped another foot of heavy wet snow. More than 11,200 members are currently without power across the co-op’s mostly rural 11,000 square-mile service territory. More than 420 outage points need repair. Road access is the biggest issue today as Lake Country Power line crews work to restore service throughout eight counties in northern Minnesota. Some county roads have not been plowed in two days making driving nearly impossible. The main roads are difficult enough to drive but the rural roads are worse. Right-of-way corridors are deep with snow.
Trees are sagging from the heavy snow and breaking onto power lines, which is the greatest cause of outages. Also, the wet snow is putting additional weight on the lines. When the snow quickly drops off the lines, the power lines slap together which causes more outages.
Additional crews are helping Lake Country Power’s line crews, such as Lake States Construction. Mutual aid has been requested through the Minnesota Rural Electric Association for other statewide co-ops to help.
Lake Country Power’s crews will work to restore power as safely and quickly as conditions allow. The co-op reminds everyone to stay clear of downed lines and thanks members for their support.
Members may need to seek alternative options to stay warm until power is fully restored. An estimate on full restoration is unknown at this time.
Members may call Lake Country Power at 800-421-9959 to report outages. For faster reporting, members are encouraged to use SmartHub. Please visit the outage map at http://outage.lcp.coop for an outage status.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
Winter Outage Tips:
Stay inside – dress in warm, layered clothing, and cover up with extra blankets.
Close off unneeded rooms.
When using an alternative heat source, follow operating instructions, use fire safeguards and be sure to properly ventilate (keep a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it).
Stuff towels or rags underneath doors to keep in the heat.
Cover windows at night.
Maintain a regular diet. Food provides the body with energy for creating its own energy.
Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
Infants or persons over 65 are more susceptible to the cold, check on elderly or disabled friends or neighbors. You may want to find an alternative location with friends or relatives if you cannot keep your home warm.
Be cautious when using alternative heating, lighting and cooking sources that may increase the risk of a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.
