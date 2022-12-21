With an end-of-week forecast that could include blizzard-like conditions and severely cold temperatures, FEMA Region 5 encourages everyone to prepare now: if necessary, alter travel plans, remain indoors and follow the instructions of local and state officials to stay safe.
Any time you plan travel, monitor local radio and TV stations for updated risk and emergency information. If you haven’t already, sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. Be sure to check forecasts for your area and any areas you’re traveling through or to.
If you must be on the road during severe winter weather, take precautions to get to your destination safely. Make sure you have a full tank of gas and essentials on hand before you leave—including a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, food and water. Have those extra essentials for air or rail travel too.
If you’re trapped in your car, stay inside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
Make sure everyone knows who to call if travel will be delayed or postponed.
If you’re staying home for the holidays, take steps to stay safe there too:
Prepare for possible power outages by ensuring electronics are fully charged.
Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. Do not forget the needs of pets. Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights.
Check on your neighbors or friends. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.
Find even more valuable tips to help you prepare for severe winter weather at www.ready.gov/winter-weather or download the free FEMA app. Visit the site or download the app today, so you have the information you need to prepare and have a happy and safe holiday season.
FEMA's mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.