With an end-of-week forecast that could include blizzard-like conditions and severely cold temperatures, FEMA Region 5 encourages everyone to prepare now: if necessary, alter travel plans, remain indoors and follow the instructions of local and state officials to stay safe.

Any time you plan travel, monitor local radio and TV stations for updated risk and emergency information. If you haven’t already, sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. Be sure to check forecasts for your area and any areas you’re traveling through or to.


