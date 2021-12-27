A winter storm hit Grand Rapids on Sunday night and is expected to continue until Monday evening.
The storm has dropped approximately six inches of fresh snow in Grand Rapids and the winter storm warning remains in effect for Northeast Minnesota until 6 p.m. this evening,
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the region could see additional accumulations of 1-3 inches and wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.
The storm has affected portions of east central, north central, and northeast Minnesota.
Plan on slippery road conditions with blowing and falling snow that could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact driving until late this evening.
The NWS recommends travelers keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1 or by visiting 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov Wisconsin.
