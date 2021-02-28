Photographer Monika Lawrence’s exhibit ‘Beyond Whiteness’ shows the subtle beauty of a Minnesota winter
Monika Lawrence has been able to use her skills as a photographer to showcase the subtle beauty seen in Minnesota’s harshest season—winter. Her gallery, “Beyond Whiteness,” was recently on display at the MacRostie Art Center during the month of February. Lawrence took the time to share about her life, her journey of moving from Germany to Minnesota, and how the camera has helped her appreciate even the coldest winter days.
Lawrence grew up in former East Germany and began her career as a foreign language teacher. But after the political changes in Germany, she decided to move into social work. She worked for four years in a youth center and 13 years at a university.
As she attended a social workers conference in Croatia with the university, Lawrence met a geographer from Bemidji. The geographer, Mark, would later become her husband. About two years after they met, Lawrence decided to move to the United States in 2007.
In the mid-90s, Lawrence purchased a Canon film camera for herself. She took some photography classes but learned on her own primarily. Moving to Bemidji meant that Lawrence had to figure out her career once again. She was unable to work in the US for the first two years of living here due to immigration restrictions. During this time she took some photography classes at Bemidji State University (BSU).
“I did not intend to do photography in a professional way, but when I moved here I kind of had to reinvent myself,” said Lawrence. “Of course, I left behind a job that I could do here and had to figure out what I’m doing here.”
An opportunity presented itself to Lawrence when one of the professors she had learned from at BSU asked her if she would be willing to teach photography at BSU. Although it was uncharted waters, Lawrence said yes and has never regretted her decision. She now teaches photography at photojournalism at BSU.
“It connects me to being a teacher and it connects me to photography. I learn with my students,” Lawrence added. “Photography, like many fields, you never stop learning.”
Lawrence also works as a freelance photographer for Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) News. This opportunity arose after an MPR editor found her through Lawrence’s photography website.
“This also helped me to learn about Minnesota and to meet Minnesotans and to learn about some of the issues,” Lawrence commented. “Whether that’s environmental or the opioid crisis or Native Americans fighting for their treaty rights, or just simply interesting people and things.”
Winters in Germany are more mild compared to Minnesota, according to Lawrence. When she first moved to Minnesota, she was a little afraid of the extremely cold temperatures but learned how to handle herself and the camera out in the cold.
“At some point when exploring with the camera, I discovered how beautiful winters are. The camera really helped me find my peace with the winters,” said Lawrence.
Lawrence now loves being outside during the densest snow falls when the world becomes quiet. She noted how the landscape often appears to be monochrome in color as everything is covered in snow, but that even the subtle colors stand out against the white. This led to her titling this exhibit, “Beyond Whiteness.”
“Winter is more than just white,” Lawrence said.
The photographs in the “Beyond Whiteness” exhibit have been taken over the past 10 years and feature scenes such as a snow-covered swing set, a soaring eagle, firefighters practicing ice rescues, children sledding, ice fishing houses on the lake, and more. Lawrence explained how she wanted to photograph scenes with a “milky” light to them rather than spectacular sunrises and sunsets. She hopes that those who view her photographs appreciate the beauty that can be found in every landscape.
“Each landscape has its own charm and its own story and history and people have their own connectedness to this,” Lawrence added.
“Beyond Whiteness” was also shown last year in Bemidji during the winter months. Lawrence was concerned about people not wanting to look at photographs of winter during the winter. However, she noticed many of the people viewing the images had an emotional reaction to them.
“They are seeing their region or their home with new eyes. So I’m not showing new things, I’m showing things that they already know,” said Lawrence. She continued. “But maybe that’s my advantage of being still kind of an outsider or newcomer, relatively speaking, I may show it from a fresh perspective.”
To see more of Monika Lawrence’s work, visit her website at https://www.monika-lawrence.com/.
