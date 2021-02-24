The members of Nashwauk Alliance Church invite area children and families to their upcoming Family Fun Night.  On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 6:00 pm we will be hosting a Winter Fun event. The evening starts out with a simple meal and then families/kids will have an opportunity to experience various winter activities. We encourage everyone to bring warm clothes & boots for the outside events.  If you have a favorite sled please bring it to use as well.  The goal of these monthly events is to promote a time where kids and their families can come together for an evening of fun, good food, and fellowship. The church is located at 825 First Street, Nashwauk.  If you have any questions you may contact Pastor John Weiher at 885-3334.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments