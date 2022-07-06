The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event July 8-9, offering approximately 60 excess animals gathered from western rangelands at Windom Arena, 1480 8th Avenue, Windom, Minnesota.
“The BLM’s goal is to place animals removed from overpopulated herds into good, private homes,” said Northeastern States District Manager Stephanie Carman. “In Fiscal Year 2021, the Adoption Incentive Program and other actions helped the BLM achieve more adoptions and sales of wild horses and burros than any other year since 1997.”
Adoptions and sales will be held by appointment only from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST on Friday, July 8, and from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, July 9. On both days, placements will occur in one-hour increments (five appointments per hour). Appointments can be made via email at BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov. The BLM requests all potential buyers and adopters to disclose their top three preferred time slots when making appointments.
The BLM’s Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities. Through this program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $1000 after one year of issuance of the certificate of title for an untrained wild horse or burro. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption with an adoption fee of $125 per animal.
Animals that are over ten years old or younger animals who were unsuccessfully adopted out to new homes three times may be sold. BLM staff will be available to identify these animals to interested, qualified buyers. Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animals.
