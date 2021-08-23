White Oak Antique Tractor Show file photo

The White Oak Antique Tractor Show will be held on Aug. 28-29, 2021 one mile north of Deer River on Highway 6.  Admission and parking is free.  The show will feature a pancake breakfast on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.  Food concessions will be available on both days.  The tractor parade will be at 1 p.m. each day.

The flea market will be open starting on Friday, Aug. 27.  There will be a silent auction for antique farm machinery and an old dump truck.  The items are displayed and bidding will end at 3 p.m. on Aug. 29.

There will be demonstrations of sawmilling, threshing, and shingle mill.  Also there will be a blacksmith and two exhibitors of small engines.  

Women’s Activities will take place in the south end of the building.  Demonstrations include the use of a treadle sewing machine and a tatting shuttle.  There will be instructions on hand quilting and pot holder making.  Quilts and other handmade items will be offered for sale and raffle tickets will be sold for a quilt.

Free barrel train rides will be available for children on Saturday and Sunday.

The raffle tractor this year is a 1948 Farmall Cub.  Tickets will be sold at the show until 2 p.m. on Sunday with the drawing at 3 p.m.

