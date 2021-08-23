The White Oak Antique Tractor Show will be held on Aug. 28-29, 2021 one mile north of Deer River on Highway 6. Admission and parking is free. The show will feature a pancake breakfast on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Food concessions will be available on both days. The tractor parade will be at 1 p.m. each day.
The flea market will be open starting on Friday, Aug. 27. There will be a silent auction for antique farm machinery and an old dump truck. The items are displayed and bidding will end at 3 p.m. on Aug. 29.
There will be demonstrations of sawmilling, threshing, and shingle mill. Also there will be a blacksmith and two exhibitors of small engines.
Women’s Activities will take place in the south end of the building. Demonstrations include the use of a treadle sewing machine and a tatting shuttle. There will be instructions on hand quilting and pot holder making. Quilts and other handmade items will be offered for sale and raffle tickets will be sold for a quilt.
Free barrel train rides will be available for children on Saturday and Sunday.
The raffle tractor this year is a 1948 Farmall Cub. Tickets will be sold at the show until 2 p.m. on Sunday with the drawing at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.