The White Oak Antique Tractor Club had its annual show north of Deer River on Highway 6 this past weekend with the first show in 2004. At the entrance was the large club sign and behind it flew the American flag, which once flew on foreign soil.
This flag was lowered to half staff honoring the military personnel who lost their lives recently in Afghanistan. The flagpole was donated by the Deer River VFW and Tractor Club members donated the concrete.
"The mission of our club is to preserve the heritage of farming and we do this by having our show with antique tractors and other farming equipment, which again had a large turnout, adding we have a free show encouraging family attendance, and we would again this year thank the attendees, donators, and volunteers," Club President Stan Grunenwald said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.