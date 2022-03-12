Aitkin chemotherapy wig champions team up with Grand Rapids cancer survivor for a ‘wig drive’ at the second location of ‘Ruth’s Free Wig Closet’
When a dreaded diagnosis of cancer comes along, there’s a lot of loss to consider. Beyond the potential loss of life, there’s the loss of privacy, independence - and with chemotherapy, there’s also the loss of one’s hair.
“It’s a really personal thing to lose,” explains Jeanie Thompson. “Not only is a woman’s hair part of her style, but when you lose it, everybody knows you’re in the middle of a medical situation… it’s a real loss of privacy.”
Jeanie and her twin sister Janie Marty are both beauticians in Aitkin. They started Ruth’s Free Wig Closet in 1996 to take on the challenge women undergoing chemotherapy and other medical issues were facing. “There was a real need in northern Minnesota for cancer patients that had nowhere to find wigs and head coverings,” Janie says.
The name is a homage to their mother Ruth who passed from pancreatic cancer. At the time there was no treatment or chemo and she died with all her hair.
“As traumatic as needing a wig can be, she still would have lost her hair for the chance of a longer life. She was an amazing, giving volunteer to anyone in need, so her legacy lives on with the Ruth’s Closet name.”
Initially they created a request on public access TV for the community to donate any wigs that could be cleaned, styled and repurposed by the sisters for use by patients. They were quite literally in a closet!
Over the last 28 years that closet has grown. From the humble closet, to a small room, to a back room rental property to their current home at The United Methodist Church in Aitkin.
“We feel the new space in the church was God’s hand in our mission bringing Ruth’s Closet to all women in need of our service,” tells Jeanie. “God also brought our newest partner, Sharon Rasmussen.”
While traveling to Deer River for a COVID vaccine, Jeanie was sharing posters and information with the infusion nurse giving the vaccine. Sharon was starting cancer treatment at the hospital and saw the information about Ruth’s Closet. She traveled to Aitkin to get the wigs and hats she needed and also came to understand that there were many more women like her in Northern Minnesota that could benefit from having a wig closet nearby.
“It’s not something that you can just go to Wal-Mart or Target to buy,” Sharon explains. “Most of us don’t know the first thing about wigs.”
She approached The United Methodist Church of Grand Rapids at 1701 5th Ave SE who opened their doors to Sharon; now the second branch of Ruth’s Free Wig Closet has opened in a Methodist Church.
Any woman with medical hair loss is welcomed. At the private consultation, they receive a wig reflecting their style preference, all the products to clean and style the wig and any additional head coverings they might need.
This is all a free service, and Sharon is starting a ‘wig drive’ the week of March 14-18 from 9 am to 3 pm. She’s encouraging folks to donate wigs, hats, scarves and Styrofoam wig stands which will be professionally cleaned and made available to women undergoing medical hair loss.
“The battle to win your fight can be expensive and time consuming – and we want to do everything we can to make the journey easier,” says Sharon. “A well-fitting, attractive wig lets you be out in normal life – you don’t have to share your journey with the whole world, just the people you choose.”
If you have the means to leave a financial donation, that’s greatly appreciated too, as Jeanie and Janie can use their beautician connections to purchase new wigs at steep discounts. Ruth’s Free Wig Closet is a 501(c)3 charitable organization, so donations are tax deductible.
There are options available for women from all cultures, backgrounds and ethnicities… they have even shipped to other countries.
They also offer services to women unable to travel to a closet. Information on measuring and choosing a wig which usually involves photo sharing and a few phone calls. They provide wigs, hats, shampoo and everything needed when they ship them out.
Jeanie and Janie have given out well over 1,000 wigs and average about 5-6 visits a week in their spot at United Methodist in Aitkin. With the community’s help, Sharon hopes to continue the sisters’ success at United Methodist here in Grand Rapids and hopefully have other communities in Northern Minnesota open additional branches.
To learn more or make an appointment, call Sharon Rasmussen at 218-244-7596.
Janie says, “There’s a lot of paying it forward from women who can afford to help other women in a time of distress.”
