Being a teen can be rough. Kids at this age can feel bogged down by peer pressures and parental expectations - all while searching for their personal purpose in life.
For local teens, Itasca Youth For Christ (YFC) prides itself on providing a place where youth can connect with new friends and socialize together in a safe setting outside of school.
A local relational outreach ministry chartered with National Youth for Christ/USA organization, Itasca YFC is looking forward to a renewed sense of purpose with fall youth activities while looking back on a successful summer. The organization hopes to build on its rich history established by long-time director Duane Geisler.
The mission of Itasca YFC is, “To care for, mentor and build relationships with youth through a Christ-centered approach by providing opportunities that are safe, inviting and non-judgemental.”
This past summer, Itasca YFC hosted The Last Days of Summer Bash at the Crossroads Youth Center. The event took place on Aug. 26 and saw about 60 young people from ages 13-18 years old, according to Heather Schjenken, Executive Director of Itasca YFC.
“We had an energetic night filled with fun, competitive games, live music by a local musician, and a free taco bar with potato oles,” shared Schjenken.
Area youth can look forward to another fun event with Itasca YFC with the Kickin’ Country Night on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-11 p.m. There will be line dancing, prizes for best dressed country attire, and a free BBQ.
“It brings us a lot of joy when we see youth really enjoy connecting with their peers - some just meeting for the first time and hanging out the rest of the night. Our hope is that no one will feel alone or unseen when they walk through the doors,” Schjenken stated. “We have heard from many young people that the youth center was one of the main highlights of their summer - creating a space where they are welcomed, is safe and fun.”
