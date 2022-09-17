Youth For Christ reflects on summer and looks forward to fall events

Teens

enjoy

live

music,

games

and

socializing

at

Itasca

YFC

events.

A

Kickin’

Country

Night

is

planned

for

Oct.

28,

5-11

p.m.,

and

will

feature

a

free

BBQ

dinner.

Being a teen can be rough. Kids at this age can feel bogged down by peer pressures and parental expectations - all while searching for their personal purpose in life.

For local teens, Itasca Youth For Christ (YFC) prides itself on providing a place where youth can connect with new friends and socialize together in a safe setting outside of school.

