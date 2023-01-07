As we continue to ring in the New Year, our minds are on the future. What will 2023 hold for us? Our families? Our friends? Our state? Our country? Humanity? It’s important to take online predictions of the future with a grain of salt, as we are, in reality, truly unable to predict the future. Sometimes it’s just interesting to see what people come up with, though. Here is a list of 2023 from Joel Salatin from The Lunatic Farmer of predictions that either gave me hope, I found interesting, or made me laugh:
“Vladimir Putin admits his Holy War against the debauched West is not the way to solve unrighteousness, has a change of heart, withdraws from Ukraine, and asks the world for forgiveness.”
This is something I could see coming true, as for a while we were getting some news about Putin’s failing health.
“Monsanto shuts down all Genetic Modified Organism development, quits selling GMO seeds, and decides you can’t patent life, pulls all its seed patents and embraces the notion that owning life (slavery) is not beneficial to the planet.”
While GMOs were once helpful to grow food at a faster pace to aid world hunger, that is no longer the case, and now GMOs are used to grow food at a faster pace for more profit. There has always been some conspiracy about GMOs and their effects, this idea of no longer being able to use them is quite interesting, and maybe will solve some of our dietary issues?
“The government decides to step away from the drug wars and to show a renewed sense of personal responsibility.”
This prediction is quite interesting just based on the fact that I haven’t seen much word in these wars to the point I didn’t even realize they were happening. Is it a good idea to give up this fight though?
“President Biden declares a “no factory food week” to mimic the “Great American Smoke-out” and help people understand they have alternatives to ingesting junk.”
I found this to be a good idea for our health, yet I’m not sure how many will actually participate or commit to it.
“The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management commit to cutting, chipping, and composting the same acreage as wildfires burn, showing a commitment to resource stewardship rather than a waste mentality.”
Now this idea truly gave me some hope. With how much food waste we compost, this is absolutely possible. It would also be great to see since America has taken some fire damage this last year.
“Social media companies have a change of heart and decide to honor their special public utilities status and quit censoring anything . . . anything. I’ll say it once more . . . anything. If it’s too wild, people will stay away, or build filters. The market rules.”
Now this one speaks for itself. The idea is interesting yet crazy. While I see this could happen, I don’t really think it’s for the greater good. Social media is intense and things deserve to be censored at times.
While there are predictions for 2023, more popularly there are resolutions. According to a poll by ABC News, the most popular goals and resolutions for 2023 are to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight. If you are one of these people in the local area, there is good news for you. An array of fitness centers here in Grand Rapids are happy to help people attain these New Year’s resolutions.
“The YMCA sees some of our highest numbers of members in January due to new year resolutions,” said YMCA directors Joni Namyst and Colleen Chapin. “But that doesn’t mean there’s not space for more! We have plenty of classes to choose from along with time in the gymnasium, on the track or using the cardio equipment that you will always find something to do here at the Y no matter how busy we are. It’s also a great place to meet up with friends or make some new ones during this new year.”
No matter what time of the year you’re coming on as a member at the YMCA, the welcome is the same.
“The Itasca Co Family YMCA offers Commit to Fit Orientations. For new members it is a fantastic way for new members to get introduced to all the Y has to offer,” said Chapin and Namyst. “You’ll learn the best ways to make the most of your new membership. For seasoned members, a Commit to Fit consultation can help you uncover areas for improvement. It can also help get you out of a workout rut by discovering new equipment or exercises.”
Even if you’re not quite sure what kind of exercise fits you just yet, do not fret. The YMCA has a huge variety of different classes, trainers, and exercise rooms with loads of equipment to try out until you find something that suits you.
“The Itasca Co Family YMCA offers over 65 fitness classes that members can attend with no additional charge,” said Chapin and Namyst. “We offer a variety of fitness classes on land and in the water for those people who love to have the social interaction and the variety offered from class instructors. We have 40+ pieces of cardio equipment, full body strength circuit and two strength areas to accommodate one’s strength needs. The pool allows one to move without restrictions and hot tub/sauna to help the winter blues and cheer up one’s mental health.”
The YMCA has also taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and continues to aid in prevention by providing self-cleaning supplies, such as disinfectant spray and rags, and even disinfectant wipes.
“We have definitely recovered from Covid here at the Y. I think lots of people are taking
their health very seriously after the pandemic, and what a better way to do so than becoming an active member of the YMCA. We invite everyone to come and see what we offer and learn how it fits into your lifestyle.”
Not only did the YMCA see a surge in membership purchases, but so did the new up and coming 24/7 fitness center Fire Fitness.
“New year’s resolutions account for some of this uptick but it’s also the time of year when it’s difficult to do outdoor activities with cold weather,” said Sam Karkela, founder of Fire Fitness.
“At Fire Fitness, we’ve created an atmosphere that makes you look forward to working out. We take pride in keeping a clean facility with premium equipment. We’ve brought in new equipment that our members have requested. We’re committed to continually improving our facility while helping our members reach their fitness goals.”
The YMCA and Fire Fitness are just two of many fitness centers that want to help you reach your 2023 fitness resolutions. Don’t forget to check out the other places as well, such at Center, Spartan Fitness, and Anytime Fitness.
What goes better with working out and getting healthier other than music? While most people have their own devices to listen to when actually participating in physical activities and being active, sometimes it’s nice to turn on the radio before or after and enjoy the tunes our local people love.
Growing up and living in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas, you quickly come to learn just how much music means to our communities. Now I’m not just talking about live music; I’m talking about our local radio stations as well. KAXE has always been a radio station that really has paid attention to the music that speaks to the residents of our communities. The following list is that of the top 10 played songs on KAXE radio, and what the people of Grand Rapids and surrounding areas have really responded to in the year 2022.
Top Played Songs of 2022 at KAXE
10) Come Back by Trombone Shorty
9) Next to Normal by Lucius
8) Falling Apart (Right Now) by Wilco
7) Made Up Mind by Bonnie Raitt
6) Heavy Heart by Bartees Strange
5) Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) by Arcade Fire
4) Hey Baby by The Cactus Blossoms
3) Mistakes by Sharon Van Etten
2) Wild Child by The Black Keys
1) B-Side by Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.