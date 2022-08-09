Minnesota is set to learn Tuesday who its newest member of Congress is, bringing the state’s eight-person delegation back to full strength after nearly six months with a vacancy.

The special election to replace the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn is a feature contest on a primary election day that will help finalize November’s ballot for other marquee races. Key primaries to watch include the Republican contest for attorney general and DFL primaries against congressional incumbents Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar.

