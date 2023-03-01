On Tuesday Feb. 21, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution unanimously, declaring Itasca County as a Second Amendment dedicated county – the 21st county to do so out of 87 in Minnesota.
The question many are still asking is: What does that even mean?
By declaring Itasca a Second Amendment sanctuary, or 2A dedicated county, Itasca is taking an official position against further action by the State in regulating the use and ownership of firearms by law-abiding citizens.
Commissioner John Johnson (D3) requested the last-minute addition to Tuesday’s agenda after being approached by multiple constituents who were concerned about current gun-control bills advancing through the State legislature.
The current bills in St. Paul focus primarily on expanded background checks, red-flag laws, storage and transportation, and reporting lost or stolen firearms. With Democrats in control of both the State House and Senate, advocates and defenders of gun rights are growing more fearful that their right to private gun ownership is at risk.
Proposed by James Madison and ratified as the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights in 1789, it says: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Voices in support of the Second Amendment were loud and clear at last Tuesday’s board session. All of those with the opportunity to speak last Tuesday shared deep concerns about their 2A rights and that any further legislative action goes too far.
One citizen who spoke Tuesday said “Today could be a very historic day for Itasca County. We just want to be a free people.”
“They’re going to make criminals out of law-abiding citizens,” said another.
And from a Veteran: “Whatever comes out of St. Paul, we will not comply.”
A polarizing topic at all levels of government and dinner tables around the country, arguments on both sides of the aisle stem from different interpretations of 2A itself. From “shall not be infringed,” to “well-regulated” militia, the Supreme Court has refereed challenges to these interpretations numerous times throughout the years.
Two of those challenges were referenced in Tuesday’s resolution.
District of Columbia v. Keller affirmed private gun ownership as an individual right in 2008 as well as McDonald v. City of Chicago which ruled the Second Amendment is incorporated in the Due Process Clause of the 14th amendment.
More recently in 2022, the Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc V. Bruen expanded individual gun ownership rights by striking down certain carrying restrictions in public places.
These landmark cases decided by the Supreme Court leave no doubt on where the Nation’s highest court stands on the topic. While these cases are centered around “gun-control,” many people are concerned about 2A being repealed altogether.
However, repealing any amendment to the Constitution is a daunting and extreme-uphill process. First, either an amendment to alter or repeal must be adopted by two-thirds of both the House of Representatives, and the Senate, or two-thirds of state legislatures must call for a constitutional convention. In either case, three-fourths, or 38 states must then ratify the amendment to repeal.
How many amendments to the Constitution have been repealed in our nation’s history? Only one -the 18th Amendment which established Prohibition. According to the National Constitution Center: “in simple odds, the chance of any constitutional amendment being repealed would be roughly the same as a person living to 80 years old and being struck by lightning in their lifetime, all but guaranteeing the Second Amendment is here to stay.
There are now 21 counties in Minnesota and more than 1,900 U.S. counties have adopted some form of 2A dedicated/sanctuary county resolutions. Following Tuesday’s resolution in Itasca County, John Johnson says more than half of Minnesota counties have adopted resolutions with stronger language than what was contained in Itasca’s resolution.
Adopting this resolution may be symbolic of the County’s position on the Second Amendment, it is still unclear if and how this action will impact current or future gun legislation. Johnson confirmed there is no measurable outcome to this resolution, and that it was brought out of citizen concern and uncertainty of current firearm legislation in St. Paul.
While the message from the County is clear, the effectiveness of the resolution may not be. There is nothing illegal with Itasca’s resolution, as confirmed by County Attorney Matti Adam. However Federal and State law clearly supersede any action taken at the county or city level of government, meaning if any future control-control law is passed, resolution or no resolution, these laws will have to be enforced locally or potentially face fines and/or lawsuits.
Columbia County in Oregon recently had their “Sanctuary County” ordinance struck down by the Oregon State Court of Appeals, potentially setting a precedent for other legal challenges around the country.
Sheriff Joe Dasovich, as a Veteran, a law enforcement officer, and as a private citizen, recognized the importance the Second Amendment has to him and the people he serves, while also stating his responsibility to enforce current laws as they stand. He expressed support for the Constitution as it is currently written, he stated how he is focused on “enforcing the current laws.”
And while the resolution was passed unanimously by the Board of Commissioners, the discussion is expected to continue in the coming weeks. Many in the public feel their voices on the matter were not heard, and plan to speak against the resolution during upcoming board meetings.
