IRA Civic Center Zamboni crew knows how to keep ice smooth
At a recent hockey practice at the IRA Civic Center, the familiar sound of skates carving the ice fills the air. As players skate hard from one end of the rink to the other, deep crevices begin to form in the ice. A layer of snow builds up and the ice gets slow.
As the clock approaches the hour, the large garage door at the end of the rink opens and a Zamboni appears from around the corner. Practice is over. Time to resurface the ice for the next group.
As the players leave, Chad Moen eases the Zamboni onto the ice and gets to work. He drops the conditioner, turns on the water, and drives steadily around the corners. A trail of clean, smooth ice forms behind the Zamboni.
Moen is the Head of Maintenance and Plant Operator at the Civic Center. He’s been cleaning the ice and maintaining the facility since May 2001.
The art of making ice also requires some science. Water application, temperature, speed, and the amount of ice shaved all go into consideration. Moe said the only way to learn is through experience.
A Zamboni is designed to do three key tasks: Wash the ice, shave the ice, and leave behind a layer of fresh ice-making water. If you drop too much water, you’ll be skating in a puddle. If you shave too much ice, you’ll be skating on concrete.
Finding the correct balance is key to making great ice.
“The first five or six years was the hardest,” Moen said. “You have to be aware of what you’re doing out there.”
Moen and his crew of six other drivers do their best to maintain the ice at the Civic Center and they’ve the experience necessary.
“We’ve got a good crew again this year,” Moen said.
Other drivers at the Civic Center include Josh Saunders, Bryan Lundquist, Jim Carlson, Zach Ambuehl, and Skylar Bischoff. Jason Garner also helps with maintenance in the facility.
Saunders got his start driving a Zamboni in front of a bigger crowd. He first learned how to drive at Ralph Engelstad Arena, home of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
“I knew the trainer for the men’s hockey team,” Saunders said. “He hooked me up with the job.”
He’s been driving 22 years now.
Lundquist first began at the Civic Center in 2006. He took a break to work in the North Dakota oilfields for a few years before returning to the Civic Center recently.
“I really enjoy it. Not a whole lot of people know how to do it,” Lundquist said. “It’s fun to do.”
Bischoff has been driving for three years while Carlson and Ambuehl have been driving for two years each.
The Civic Center has three sheets of ice and two Zambonis. During varsity games, the staff will resurface the ice using two Zambonis at once. It’s faster, but also has a visual component that makes it more entertaining. Two is better than one.
Dale Anderson is the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Grand Rapids and also coaches the Grand Rapids boys junior varsity hockey team. He first learned to drive a Zamboni in 1993 and has been working for the City of Grand Rapids for 21 years.
Anderson said most people don’t realize how much work it takes to keep a well-maintained sheet of ice, especially in Minnesota where teams skate regularly.
Beyond regular ice maintenance after a game or practice, Moen and Saunders spend about six hours each week taking care of the more subtle details. This includes dry-shaving the ice, cross-cutting, and using an electric edger to remove ice build-up in the corners and alongside the bottom of the boards.
This season, the Civic Center has been quieter than usual. Due to COVID-19, spectators are restricted, and players are spaced out in the locker rooms and hallways. Games have lost the excitement of having a large crowd, but at least it makes for easier cleanup after the game is over
“Running the rink now is easy,” Moe joked. “You don’t hardly have to clean nothing, there’s no kids running around, nothing’s really broke.”
Moe hopes they will be able to have more fans attend next season. He also wishes more people would come out and give driving a Zamboni a shot. Although they put out a listing for an open position at the rink this year, they didn’t receive any applicants.
“This would be a perfect job for college kids,” Moe said.
Minnesota is called “The State of Hockey” for a reason. Who wouldn’t want to drive a Zamboni?
