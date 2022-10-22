Welcoming Communities of Itasca County Survey: The Promise is You is a survey designed for Itasca County area residents to share their voice about what does or does not make our communities welcoming between Monday, Oct. 17 – Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,” Coretta Scott King.
Are there places in our community where you feel a sense of belonging? Are there places that you wouldn’t bring out of town visitors, fearing that they might not feel welcomed? How can we address the challenges that our community faces regarding inclusivity for all? We want to hear from you.
The Welcoming Communities Taskforce reflected on these questions as we discussed inclusivity and the welcoming nature of the community. Ultimately, they knew it was time to ask people, “Do we have a welcoming community?”
The group pulled together a series of questions to gauge how Itasca County residents feel about their community. The goal is to understand how people feel living, working, and engaging.
WHO?
The taskforce wants to capture all the voices across the community to understand what makes this community inclusive and welcoming.
Residents spend an incredible amount of time in the community and live, work, and play in different areas. This survey aims to touch on all areas of a person’s life.
The survey takes about 10 -15 minutes to complete.
WHY?
To gather real time information from residents of Itasca County and surrounding areas, in order to:
1. To understand how welcoming our community is in the eyes of its people.
2. Share this information with our taskforce and community.
3. Use the data to help set goals and objectives to improve our community.
4. Develop a plan and start to implement real change.
HOW?
Share the link to the survey with the community via email, newspaper, and social media channels. A third party, Northspan, will be collecting the data and ensuring that anonymity is maintained. It is critical that people feel confident and comfortable sharing.
There will be community forums taking place in different Local Indian Councils and towns across Itasca County. Many of the survey questions will be used in these forums as well.
WHEN?
“Welcoming Communities of Itasca County” Survey opened Monday, Oct. 17 and closes Friday, Dec. 2. Data will be collected, analyzed and a report will be generated to be shared with the community by mid-January of 2023. There will also be presentations to the community about the results of the survey.
