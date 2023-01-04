Welcome to the real world

Students in the Design and Fabrication class, taught by Matt Sandys, at Grand Rapids High School learn about the manufacturing process by running their own business. The business, E3 Designs, designs, manufactures and markets products for fishing gear and sells them to real industry businesses.

The Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Design and Fabrication class, taught by Matt Sandys, has been producing fishing equipment parts for companies such as Vexilar and Hummingbird. Sandys and his students shared how the classroom business works, what they have learned and how it has helped them think of their future plans.

The class consists of high school students from Grand Rapids, Greenway and Nashwauk. Students must take at least one manufacturing class before they are able to take Design and Fabrication. The class is also a capstone course for the Manufacturing Pathways, which is a part of the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC) NEXT Career Pathways program.


