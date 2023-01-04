Students in the Design and Fabrication class, taught by Matt Sandys, at Grand Rapids High School learn about the manufacturing process by running their own business. The business, E3 Designs, designs, manufactures and markets products for fishing gear and sells them to real industry businesses.
The Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Design and Fabrication class, taught by Matt Sandys, has been producing fishing equipment parts for companies such as Vexilar and Hummingbird. Sandys and his students shared how the classroom business works, what they have learned and how it has helped them think of their future plans.
The class consists of high school students from Grand Rapids, Greenway and Nashwauk. Students must take at least one manufacturing class before they are able to take Design and Fabrication. The class is also a capstone course for the Manufacturing Pathways, which is a part of the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC) NEXT Career Pathways program.
“What we originally decided we wanted to do for a manufacturing class, was we wanted to do something with real world experience,” said Sandys. He added, “All orders come from outside the school.”
Students work on making the products in the classroom during the first semester. The second semester they are placed in internships in the community.
E3 Designs, started in 2019, is the name of the business the class runs which sells to actual businesses outside of the school. The class focuses on making parts for custom ice fishing gear, fish finders and other products. Students work on the entire process of making a product, from design to marketing to manufacturing. Students learn how to use CNC machinery and how to use SOLIDWORKS, an internationally used design to manufacture software.
“If you look at this controller, you would think that when you go into industry that it’s different. It’s the exact same thing,” Sandys explained. “So these are literally smaller versions of the machines they’re using. So when they go out to a local place, it’s the same controllers.”
Students aren’t able to use the machines on-site for jobs until they are 18 years old, but they can learn with them in the classroom. This provides the students with a great opportunity to gain experience on the machines they may use in future jobs.
The class has helped a lot of the students think about what they might like to do with their future careers. GRHS senior Haylen Simmons already has a job at Rox Speed FX, a manufacturing business. Simmons said he took the beginning machinist class and then came to the Design and Fabrication class.
“I really like running machines and also we’ll do graphic designing. We’ll sit and make out parts on SOLIDWORKS,” Simmons said. “I enjoy doing that.”
Simmons added that the class is a lot of fun and recommends other students take the class if they have the chance. Greenway seniors Seth Ritter and Ethan Ieden echoed this thought and said the class has helped them think about their future plans. Both are thinking about going into the trades, possibly engineering. They added that Sandys is a good teacher.
Greenway senior Dakota Seeley said he enjoys getting to do more hands-on work and learn about things he is interested in such as machines.
“This has honestly been one of my favorites,” Seeley commented.
