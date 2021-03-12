With exceptionally warm temperatures in the low to mid-40s and nearly all snow having melted, just a week ago it seemed we were on the cusp of spring. Yet on Wednesday morning, many awoke to the regression of a frigid, wintery scene. Between the hours of 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, and 5 a.m., Thursday, March 11, the Grand Rapids area received an average of 6.1 inches of snow. While this rapid fluctuation in precipitation and temperature may seem unusual, U.S. Forest Service Ecologist, Daniel (Tyler) Roman, assures this kind of precipitation is “really not out of the ordinary for this time of year.”
Regarding this month’s seemingly strange temperatures, Roman suggests “the month of March really hasn’t had much in terms of temperature fluctuation. It likely just feels that way because of the really cold stretch we had, which ended around Feb. 16.”
Citing decades of temperature data, Roman states we have been “experiencing abnormally warm weather lately,” which will probably land us “close to the top for warmest March on record.”
Historically, the average daily temperature for March 1-10 hovers around 19 degrees Fahrenheit in the Grand Rapids area, yet the preliminary data for 2021 shows our average temperature to be as high as 33 degrees Fahrenheit. Roman highlighted “the only years where March 1-10 has been warmer than this year are 2000, at 36.8 degrees Fahrenheit, and 2010, at 33.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
“In fact, historically the average temperature for April 1-10,” Roman explained, “is 35 degrees Fahrenheit, so our temperatures lately have been more similar to early April than to early March.”
Observing snowfall data from the past 73 years, in the month of March, Roman says we have received greater than three inches of snow a total of 68 times. As recently as 2018, the area received a similar snowfall event of 6.6 inches on March 26. While in 2013, the area received not only one massive falling of snow, but two; 6.5 inches on March 9 and an additional 6.2 inches a little over a week later on March 18. Despite Wednesday’s snowfall, it may be surprising to hear we are significantly below mid-March’s average snow depth of 13 inches. As Roman stated, prior to the recent precipitation event, “we had lost virtually all of our snow,” leaving a near non-existent snow accumulation for this new batch to join.
As for what we can expect in the coming weeks, if snowfalls stay within the historical averages, the intensities should gradually lessen. Per Roman’s data, the average date for receiving over 3 inches of snowfall is March 20, while the last date for acquiring snowfall tends to be around the date of April 23. Though, considering the manic weather over the past few weeks, only time may determine what mother nature has in store for us in the coming months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.