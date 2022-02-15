“We want to amplify your voice and bring it to D.C.” 

Rep. Stauber invites congressional caucus to hear concerns of Minnesota forest industry
At a time when area logging and trucking operations are struggling with a destabilized lumber market and labor shortages, U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber brought a congressional caucus to town Friday to meet with several timber industry leaders to hear their concerns.
Representing U.S. District 8, Stauber was greeted with high praise for bringing his colleagues to northern Minnesota to listen first hand how Congress can do more to support the timber industry.
“I’m passionate about our logging industry and I want this industry to be vibrant,” Stauber told a crowd at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids. “I want my colleagues to hear you.”
Members of the caucus to attend included Congressman Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, Congressman Dan Newhouse of Washington, Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Congressman Jerry Carl of Alabama and Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach who represents Minnesota’s District 7.
A forester by profession, Congressman Westerman will be leading the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources. He stressed the importance of “getting rid of bureaucracy” to allow for proper forest management.
“The forest service is broken and not accomplishing their mission,” said Westerman who explained that the lack of timber harvesting leads to forest fires but with proper management forests are vibrant, healthy and contribute to clean water and clean air. “Think of wood as a carbon battery - there is so much potential in carbon storage.”
Westerman is concerned that the U.S. Forest Service is too focused and financed for putting out wildfires than supporting timber harvesting. “You could legitimately call them the national fire service because of their focus now. What if we take the money spent on fires and put it toward land management so there are no fires? Everyone benefits from cleaner water, cleaner air from healthy forests.”
Congressman Newhouse explained that he and his colleagues on the panel are part of a 70-member Western Caucus brought together by concerns of rural America.
“We want to amplify your voice and bring it to D.C.”
Congressman Tiffany, who chaired the House Mining and Forestry Committee explained how a forest practice study showed that the amount of wood left in the forest that could be silviculture is estimated to be valued at $250 million.
“It’s part of the reason small communities are drying up,” said Tiffany. “Harvesting wood is within everyone’s interest.”
When asked what keeps them up at night, industry representatives had a long list of concerns, from easing Canadian tariffs and seeing mills go across the border to losing drivers because of one-time offenses to forest restrictions with endangered species.
“We have some tremendous environmental organizations out there with genuine concerns but there is also this undercurrent of manipulative people who have hurt the environment because of the lack of management and people who are profiting from it,” added Westerman. “We see record progress when mills are built but there are those ‘not in my backyard’ mindsets.”
Mike Forsman, Executive Director of the Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota, commented on how regulations have led to a decline of labor and tradition in the industry, “We’re seeing families not wanting their children to go into the timber industry. We didn’t elect this bureaucracy who put in these regulations.”
Owners of logging companies in operation for generations explained that they have millions of dollars of equipment sitting idle with no one applying to work. Instead, many potential employees are looking to the mines instead.
Congressman Tiffany explained how the loss of the Verso Mill in Wisconsin Rapids was “not just a disaster but will harm our natural resources in Wisconsin.”
Congressman Carl pointed to foreign investors coming in and transforming mills into producing packaging materials and growing their business. He also commented on the importance of informed forest service personnel for enabling timber sales.
“The power with the national forests lies on the district ranger,” said Carl. “If you get a good one who wants to cut wood, that’s good.”
To close, Congressman Westerman said, “You all are behind the finance, the truth. I hope all of us will be better spokespeople for our national resources. We face a lot of challenges but we have to continue to do what we do.”
