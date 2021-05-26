By Emily Carlson
Herald Review
The Independent School District (ISD) 318 met for a regular school board meeting Monday, May 24. A district facilities update was given by Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting in regards to East and West Rapids Elementary Schools, Cohasset Elementary, and the former Forest Lake Elementary School demolition.
“We are within budget. We are on schedule. Really, in all actuality, we are about a year ahead of schedule,” Lewis stated.
Demolition of the Forest Lake Elementary School site has been underway for three weeks. The goal is to wrap-up the demolition and site restoration by summer 2021 to then turn the site over to the city of Grand Rapids. Most of the materials from the site are sorted and then brought to the landfill. Board member Sue asked Lewis if he knew what the city of Grand Rapids plans to do with the site, but Lewis did not know that information.
Principal Sean Martinson provided an update on how West Rapids Elementary School is doing as they approach the end of the year.
“Opening West Elementary School, it never would have been easy. COVID had nothing to do with that. Opening up a new school, it’s hard. That is what it is,” said Martinson. “Had we had to go through a pandemic in an elementary setting at Murphy Elementary—as much as we love the building, we love the school, we love the staff—it would have been so much more difficult.”
Martinson spoke about how the new West Rapids Elementary School and its flexible learning spaces have been a large part of making this year work throughout COVID-19.
“In the midst of a pandemic, it’s been a really good year,” Martinson added.
Kara Lundin, business manager for ISD 318, gave a brief overview of the final 2020-21 budget and preliminary 2021-22 budget. There are still many factors that are unknown at this point such as student enrollment, state funding, and cost of health insurance that will affect the 2021-22 budget. Board member Pat Medure requested the board add a workshop to their schedule before the final budget for 2021-22 is brought for approval in order to have more discussion around it.
Board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda. The consent agenda was considerably long as the district is in the midst of a busy hiring season, according to ISD 318 Human Resources Director Kasie VanQuekelberg.
Staffing changes and additions on the consent agenda include the following: Colleen Brennan, Indian Education Cultural Advocate resignation; Shannon Fitch, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Kaytlin Garrison, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Margaret Griffith, Teacher replacement hire; Tanis Henderson, Counselor hire; Ann Marie Huttner, Teacher replacement hire; Linda Larsen, Student Information and Services Coordinator replacement hire; Megan Major, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Alyssa Mandich, Student Support Specialist replacement hire; Miranda Otto, Occupational Therapist Teacher replacement hire; Chad Persons, Head Boys Basketball Coach replacement hire; Carissa Reynolds, ESP resignation; Paula Schafer, Secretary retirement; Elise Sperling, Teacher replacement hire; Jacob Suihkonen, Teacher replacement hire; Patricia Webber, Secretary retirement; and Grace Young, Teacher replacement hire.
In other business, board members took action on the following items:
• Approved minutes of May 3, 2021 regular school board meeting.
• Approved April 2021 claims in the amount of $5,326,652.96.
• Approved a request for teacher unpaid Leave of Absence for 2021-22.
• Approved an addendum to lease agreement with Itasca County for space at Itasca Resource Center.
• Adopted School Board Communication & Interaction Protocol Guide.
• Accepted the first reading of the following policies: 405 Veteran’s Preference; 412 Expense Reimbursement; 416 Drug and Alcohol Testing; and 905 Advertising.
• Approved the sale of physical impairments services to IASC Special Education Cooperative.
• Approved the sale of deaf hard of hearing services to IASC Special Education Cooperative.
• Approved contract for School Psychologist services 2021-22.
The meeting then moved into closed session according to M.S. 13D.05, Subd. 3(a) Performance Evaluation for annual evaluation of Superintendent Matt Grose.
