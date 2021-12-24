What our local schools are doing to address threats of violence
The topic of school safety came to the front of mind once again this past week as an alleged TikTok trend regarding school violence hit the news nationwide. Although the US Department of Homeland Security, as well as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, has reported no credible evidence has been found to show that these threats were real, many schools across the county were put on high alert. Superintendent of ISD 318 Matt Grose shared what to do if a potential threat is noticed and how all of this has an impact on students.
“The first thing is to ensure school and the people in it are secure,” said Grose.
He added, if the threat is imminent, law enforcement is involved immediately and the school follows emergency response procedures. This relationship with law enforcement is key to keeping schools safe as the school may have information law enforcement needs, and vice versa.
“We have a great relationship with local law enforcement,” Grose stated. “We have school resource officers at our two biggest buildings and they coordinate with other law enforcement professionals to support the rest of our schools. So we can have them involved right away when there is a threat.”
After the threat is assessed and dealt with accordingly, the appropriate consequence or action is determined. The school district and law enforcement will, of course, have differing consequences. For the school district, it could be anything from providing education to the community and families of what happened to expulsion.
Many may wonder what to do if they see or hear of something concerning. The best course of action, according to Grose, is to make a report with law enforcement or call that school’s principal. This will help get the information to the people who are prepared to handle it.
“Even if it seems small or it seems insignificant, we just don’t know. It could be the final piece of a puzzle that enables us to know more and get started on something really important,” Grose said. He continued, “Don’t share on social media, share with us. Share it with law enforcement because that’s who’s going to be able to use that information to do something with it.”
The increased use of social media over the years has had an impact on how school threats are spread.
“The biggest change we’ve seen over the last number of years is the effect of social media on school threats. That’s not something schools were dealing with 20 years ago. Just the prolific way that threats can spread and how easy it is to make a threat now, even anonymously, and to have it proliferate,” Grose added.
With information being spread quickly, but not always accurately, it has become highly important to talk with students about the best uses of social media.
“The importance for parents to talk to their children about the appropriate, responsible use of social media is crucial,” Grose commented. “Perpetuating false information, especially about violence, is serious and we can’t take it lightly.”
Another challenge school districts face is how and when to communicate details from events related to a school threat. Oftentimes, the public would like to know more than the school district is allowed to share.
Grose stated, “we are not always able to share specific details because we need to protect the integrity of the investigation.”
With this, parents and the community have to have a high level of trust with the school. That trust has to be earned and Grose added that he wants to reassure parents that every threat is taken seriously and looked into immediately.
Another concern is the effect of school threats and violence has on students and staff. Add COVID-19 anxieties on top of all of it and the need for mental health awareness becomes more important than ever. Students will do their best when they feel safe, Grose added.
Grose encourages families to talk with their children to see how they are doing, watch out for changed behaviors or moods that are out of the ordinary, and to reach out for help if they think their child needs more support. Parents can reach out to their child’s school where there are many mental health services available for them.
“It also underscores the need to have really good relationships in our schools and to know our students, to be paying attention to changes in behaviors,” Grose said.
For students, parents and community members, Grose reiterated how important it is to not only say something if someone notices a potential threat, but to also bring that information to the right people.
“If they see things, they need to say something to an adult that can help,” Grose stated. “That repeating things to an audience full of people who can’t really do anything about it doesn’t really help the situation at all. Our school officials are ready, they are willing, they want to help.”
For more information about ISD 318’s Emergency Preparedness plans, visit www.isd318.org, and select “Emergency Preparedness” under the “Families” tab. For more information about how to talk to children about violence, read the National Association of School Psychologists guide, “Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers,” found at https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/school-safety-and-crisis/school-violence-resources/talking-to-children-about-violence-tips-for-parents-and-teachers
