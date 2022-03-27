Living in northern Minnesota, chances are you either live on or very near a beautiful lake or river. Maybe you are new to the area, drawn here by the lifestyle and abundance of amazing water, or have always called this home and feel protective of the treasure you share with your neighbors. In either case you may feel like there must be more you can do to help understand, maintain, and protect these home waters.

Itasca Waters, a local non-profit that focuses on the Itasca County area watersheds, is very excited to offer “Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series”. This is a monthly series of one-hour sessions that you can participate in online. Each session will include a presentation by an expert in their field that discusses the science behind the topic, some strategies and practical actions that you can use as an individual, and an opportunity to ask questions.

These sessions are free and will be offered the first Thursday of each month 12-1 p.m. April through November. Topics include water quality, Aquatic Invasive Species, septic systems, blue-green algae, Minnesota’s changing climate, forestry, and chlorides. Register online by visiting www.itascawaters.org/waterwisdom. For more information This series is provided by Itasca Waters with the support of Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, Minnesota Sea Grant, Itasca County Soil and Water, Itasca Coalition of Lake Associations, KAXE/ KBXE and Rapids Radio stations.

Series list of dates and topics:

“Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series”

April 7- Clear Information on Murky Lakes: How to Keep Them Minnesota Nice

May 5- From the Lab to the Lake: Minnesota’s Fight Against Aquatic Invasive Species

June 2- Septic Secrets: Protecting Our Water with Good Systems

June 13-14- Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Detector Training: Online, 9am-12pm (note: this training limited to 25 participants)

July 7- Blue-green Algae: What Causes it and Why You Should Care

August 4- Understanding Minnesota’s Changing Climate

September 1- PFAS in Minnesota: Understanding the Impacts of Forever Chemicals

October 6- Land Use and Forestry Impacts on Water

November 3- Chloride Effects on Water and Fish: What We Can Do About It

