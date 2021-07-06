Explore the relationship Minnesotans have with water and learn what both science and the humanities can teach us about this amazing resource. 

The traveling exhibit examines water issues statewide and in local communities through personal stories, histories, and scientific information. 

It strengthens Minnesotans’ relationships with water, exposes visitors to new perspectives, and increases participation in water stewardship activities.

The Minnesota Discovery Center, located in Chisholm, Minn., is the host site for this exhibit thanks to a partnership with the North St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation District.

Click the button below and discover more about the We Are Water MN Exhibit, admission costs, and museum hours can be found online at https://www.nslswcd.org.

