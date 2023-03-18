The year was 1926 and the father of future Hollywood Icon Judy Garland, Frank Gumm, was preparing to uproot his family from Grand Rapids, Minn., to Southern California. Mr. Gumm was hoping to sell some of the family’s furniture and belongings that they could not take with them on the journey. So he took out a Want Ad in the Grand Rapids Herald-Review. That ad appeared in the newspaper on Oct. 6, 1926 and listed the following specific items that were used in the Gumm house in the early 1920s:
- “Thor” washing machine
- library table
- porcelain-top kitchen table
- two wicker chairs
- “Brunswick” phonograph and period records
- baby cutter
- five leather-upholstered fumed oak dining chairs
- “Congoleum” rug 9 x 12 and one small rug 3 x 6 to match
- flat-top office desk with disappearing typewriter stand
- “Underwood” typewriter
Now, the Judy Garland Museum is seeking donations or information on the items as listed in Frank Gumm’s advertisement. The search is one of many projects underway to make the museum home a more inviting interactive experience. Since none of the current house furnishings are original to the family, finding known similar pieces enhances authenticity. Many guests ask if pieces belonged to the family.
With grants from the Minnesota Historical Society and Blandin Foundation beginning in 2016, extensive research and text writing has produced an Interpretive Framework to re-envision the home.
Object theater techniques to be introduced in 2024 include audio, historic photos, artifacts and video in ways that animate the interior settings and involve visitors in family stories. Visitor experience goals are to:
- Impart a “sense of the time period and life that went on there, making a visit to the home a journey into the past - with real family members who lived in the home”
- Make the encounter with history more emotional, engaging, and personally transformative for visitors, fostering discovery and contemplation
Key stories and photographs are being shared for the Interpretive Framework. Relatives of Judy’s mother, Ethel Milne, have been located. Grandchildren of the doctor who delivered
Judy at Itasca Hospital and later saved her life at age 14 months have also been found. Descendants of a doctor and lifelong friend from Minnesota who brought her through a serious illness while in kindergarten are excited to help with the project. And the daughter of Judy’s best friend when she lived in Grand Rapids is helping to gather information, among many others.
This summer, the museum plans to start exterior house preservation. Work will be completed on a new cedar roof with gutters of the time. Clapboard siding will be carefully scraped and painted by a Home Depot volunteer crew, and new storm windows are being built and installed. All of these components were last replaced during the initial restoration work 28 years ago in 1995. Except for most of the clapboard siding, the original wood elements from 1915 had long since deteriorated back in the 1990’s.
“The museum is excited to execute these projects in the coming months and year; all of which help to maintain the integrity of Judy Garland Museum and enhance visitor experience,” says Judy Garland Museum Executive Director Janie Heitz.
Anyone with information on the items sought or prospective donors who may want to make a tax-deductible contribution to any one of these projects may contact Janie Heitz at:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.