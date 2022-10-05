Walmart invites residents to get healthy ahead of peak flu season at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., where customers can receive affordable immunizations like flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients. 

As children return to school this fall and adults resume normal activities, immune systems may be exposed to germs and viruses they haven’t battled since the pandemic. Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources. It’s also a great time for customers to learn about our overall health and wellness offerings and solutions. 

