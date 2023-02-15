The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team traveled to the historic Hibbing High School Saturday to compete in their annual Heartbreaker Tournament.
The tournament hosted three preliminary rounds and a final round. The top six speakers in each category advanced into a final round, and speakers just short of the final round earned an honorable mention.
Of the 12 Walker Talkers in attendance, six left with awards.
The following speakers advanced into the final round earning an award: Ada Muller placed fourth in Discussion, Madison Kendrick fourth in Drama, Natalie Resch-Seely fourth in Extemp. Speaking, Leo Burns sixth in Humor and Elijah Cox sixth in Prose. Earning an honorable mention was Reagan Tabaka in Informative.
In the team sweepstakes, WHA placed eighth overall. Hermantown, Rockridge, and Duluth East were first through third respectively. WHA has now competed in three varsity tournaments and one junior high tournament. As the season progresses more Walker Talkers are joining the team on the road each weekend. Additionally, speakers in seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade are competing in junior high tournaments during the week.
Next weekend, select speakers will be traveling to Chaska to compete in an invitational tournament. This is a change in the traditional tournament schedule for the team, but they are excited to experience a different group of competitors.
This Thursday, the junior high team will compete in Laporte at the Wildcat Junior High Tournament.
Finally, the Walker Speech would like to extend a congratulations to the Walker One Act Team for placing third at the section tournament. We are so proud of your performance, and we are excited to have some of you join us on the road for weekend speech tournaments.
