Get into a healthy new habit with your kids this year by walking or biking to school.
Walk/Bike to School Day is an international event that encourages children to walk and bike to school. It will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Walking or biking to school regularly provides health benefits and helps kids focus at school. Walking 1 mile takes only 20 minutes, and biking 1 mile only takes 10 minutes. Encourage your child to walk or bike to school daily.
Get the neighborhood together and have a group walk to or from school. Live a few miles away? Set up a meeting point a few blocks from school, where you can drop them off with friends, or arrange to meet them all there, and they can walk to or from school together.
For more information, contact with Anna Johnson, Safe Routes to School Coordinator at ajohnson1@isd318.org or 218-327-5700 x41045
