The Wabana Township’s 100th Anniversary Celebration was held at the Wabana Town Hall on July 31 and Aug. 1, 2021. Approximately 285 people attended the two day affair put on by the Wabana Historical Committee. Attendees were very receptive and amazed by the amount and presentation of the historical artifacts and information presented in the Town Hall. The information traced family histories, the logging industry, schools, resorts, camps, lakes, dams, and roads. Wa-ga-tha-ka Resort, the Joyce Estate, Balgillow Island, and old family photos were especially interesting to attendees.
Artifacts displayed included logging hooks and chains found in Wabana Lake and Creek, Chief Wabana’s gun from 1896, a replica of CV Smith’s 1907 Stopping Place on Balsam Creek (built by Walter Smith), arrowheads found in Wabana and Balsam, various household items from the early 1930’s, and items from the American Girl Camp located on Balgillow Island in Wabana Lake.
Wabana Township was formed in 1921 when it separated from Balsam Township. Currently there are 492 households. Pioneers came to Wabana during the logging days prior to 1900 and built their camps and homes. Some residents can trace their roots back to these proud and enterprising individuals. Friendships were made with the local Native American people, especially Chief Wabana. As the logging industry was depleted, many turned to farming and the tourist industry. Today, residents come to the Wabana area to enjoy the rural feeling with the many lakes and trails and peace and quiet to be found.
A great time was had by everyone young and old enjoying hotdogs and ice cream, a cornhole tournament, and meeting neighbors and friends.
