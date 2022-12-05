By Tom Nelson (Itasca SWCD) with the Miner Family

At a recent meeting of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, the annual Shoreland Stewardship Award was presented to the Miner Family which has owned the WA-GA-THA-KA resort on Wabana Lake over three generations. The award originates from a collaboration between our Itasca Soiland Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Itasca Coalition of Lake Associations (ICOLA), and honors those riparian land owners who have restored or preserved a natural shoreland.

Accepting the award were Jay and Mark Miner, together with their wives Connie and Kim. The men are the grandsons of the Morey and Barbara Miner, who purchased the WA-GA-THA-KA


