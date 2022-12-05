At a recent meeting of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, the annual Shoreland Stewardship Award was presented to the Miner Family which has owned the WA-GA-THA-KA resort on Wabana Lake over three generations. The award originates from a collaboration between our Itasca Soiland Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Itasca Coalition of Lake Associations (ICOLA), and honors those riparian land owners who have restored or preserved a natural shoreland.
Accepting the award were Jay and Mark Miner, together with their wives Connie and Kim. The men are the grandsons of the Morey and Barbara Miner, who purchased the WA-GA-THA-KA
Hotel back in 1926. The hotel’s main lodge was built in 1910, and has been carefully maintained ever since. The resort is now approaching 100 years in the same family. WA-GA-THA-KA, which translates from Ojibwe as “dwelling place among the birches,” has hosted countless guests over the years (even outlaw John Dillinger!).
Sherry Miner, Jay and Mark’s mother, was instrumental in restoring the shoreline of WA-GA-THA-KA over the years of her management. Sherry’s parents, Nina and Ruben Olson, owned the nearby Wabana Lake Resort where Sherry grew up. While working her summer job at WA-GA-THA-KA, Sherry met and then later married Jonny Miner. Having grown up on Wabana Lake, retirement allowed Sherry to move back to the lake and
become the manager of the WA-GA-THA-KA Resort. Currently, the third generation of Mark and Jay, together with their families, operate WA-GA-THA-KA.
At Sherry’s direction, WA-GA-THA-KA returned their shoreline to a natural condition that protects the water of Wabana Lake. Shoreline restoration wasn’t just a project for Sherry Miner, it was a mission! Along with the help of her family, they planted their eroded shoreline with native vegetation that would provide food and habitat for birds, butterflies, and other
pollinators along with creating amazing natural beauty for their guests. Before the shoreline project there were multiple docks on the shoreline. Today there are only two docks for the whole
resort, framed by a continuous ice-built berm reinforced by trees, bushes and native plants.
The Miners allowed the natural shoreline to re-establish itself by means of a “no mow, let it grow” buffer on 90% of their shoreline, leaving three small beach areas for their guests. They
also stopped using any lawn fertilizer so as not to add nitrogen into the lake, and they don’t use any pesticides or insecticides that would harm native pollinators
As an active member of the Wabana Chain of Lakes Association (WCOLA), Sherry championed strong lake stewardship principles, helping to educate lakeshore owners on ways to improve their shorelines. She understood that restoring eroded shorelines with native vegetation was an important step in protecting and preserving the clarity and health of the lake for future generations. Through her actions, Sherry set an example of lake and property conservation for others to follow. WA-GA-THA-KA Resort is committed to continuing with her mission of protecting the water quality on one of Minnesota’s most beautiful lakes.
With the decline of Minnesota family resorts above 50.%
GA-THA-KA is a gem to the many families that have visited over the years. Sherry would say “one of the best parts of running the resort is seeing the generations of families spend time
together, from grandparents to parents and kids”. In recent years, there have been updates and changes to WA-GA-THA-KA. The one thing that remains the same is their commitment to conservation, family vacations and making memories in one of the most special spots in northern Minnesota, WA-GA-THA-KA!
The Miner family would like to thank their friends of the Wabana Chain of Lakes for submitting Sherry Miner and WA- GA-THA-KA Resort for consideration for this award. If Sherry were here today, she would be honored to be recognized in this way.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.