Volunteer Itasca: November

Did you know that United Way of 1000 Lakes hosts an online volunteer portal? Called Bonfire, the portal allows groups and individuals to find opportunities to make a difference in the Itasca area. Here, United Way has spotlighted five ways that community members can give back in November.
Build and repair homes with Habitat.
Itasca County Habitat for Humanity is in the midst of building a home for a local family, and it’s all hands on deck! Habitat homes are built using primarily volunteer labor, and while construction skills are nice, they’re not necessary for those who want to lend a hand on the build site. Anyone over age 18 is welcome to spend a few hours of their time (or more) on Habitat’s construction crews, which also do minor repairs and upgrades as part of the organization’s Home Preservation program.
Nourish your community with Lasagna Love.
Lasagna Love’s network of volunteer chefs spread love and kindness in the form of home-cooked meals. Do you love to cook for others? Sign up as a chef, and you’ll be matched with local families for whom you’ll cook and deliver meals. Want to go the extra mile and make a long-term commitment? Volunteer as a local leader to help spread the word and match volunteers in your area.
Help out at Grace House.
Volunteers play a vital role in Grace House’s operations, providing supervision and coverage every day of the year. Right now, they need volunteers to cover morning, evening, and overnight shifts. In addition to duties like serving meals and cleaning, volunteers also bring a positive connection to the local community and the world at large for the unhoused families and individuals who stay at the shelter.
Stand up to sexual violence with Support Within Reach.
Support Within Reach does the vital work of supporting families and individuals impacted by sexual violence. Volunteers who are ready to take on a high-level commitment can make an impact by acting as an after-hours advocate, which involves spending two shifts or more each month answering calls at Support Within Reach’s office. This role involves 40 hours of training to make sure that volunteer advocates are ready to serve their role.
Serve local families during tax season.
Tax-Aide counselors help local families, particularly those with low-to-moderate income and older adults, complete their yearly tax returns. Basic computer skills are required, and training and mentorship is provided to make sure volunteer tax counselors are up-to-date on tax laws and ready to serve. This role allows you to make a substantial impact for local families as you ensure they get every possible deduction in working towards financial stability.
Potential volunteers can sign up for these roles and more by making an account on Bonfire, accessible at volunteer.uwlakes.org. Bonfire is free to use and serves to facilitate connection between the Itasca area’s volunteer base and local nonprofit and community organizations.
Community and nonprofit organizations serving the greater Itasca area can post volunteer opportunities and manage volunteers on Bonfire. To get started, visit volunteer.uwlakes.org/nonprofit or call United Way at 218-999-7570.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.