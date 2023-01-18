Volunteer Itasca: January

The new year presents an opportunity to start or renew a commitment to serving your community! The Itasca area’s volunteer portal, Bonfire, can connect those looking to give back with opportunities to volunteer with various community organizations. The following opportunities are just a sampling of what’s available when you use Bonfire to find and connect with local nonprofits:
Help with the “Point in Time” Homeless Count
The Point-In-Time (PIT) Count is an annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness in sheltered and unsheltered situations on a single night in January. Volunteers will work with KOOTASCA to survey unhoused individuals, helping to gather accurate data on homelessness in the region.
Give Back at Grand Itasca
There are countless ways for community-oriented individuals to make a difference at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital! Volunteers might work in the gift shop, help out visitors and patients, or make blankets and hats for the hospital’s youngest patients. However they serve, volunteers play an important role in making Grand Itasca safe and welcoming.
Encourage Play at the Children’s Discovery Museum
Museum Play Agents help children and the adults in their lives be creative and curious when they visit the Grand Rapids museum. This role includes interacting with visitors, monitoring exhibits, and facilitating activities and art projects.
Assist Clients in Accessing Tax Assistance
As tax season approaches, Tax-Aide is mobilizing volunteers to help local families and individuals with their taxes! Client facilitators don’t need to have tax knowledge - rather, they help create a welcoming environment for clients and ensure that the tax assistance process goes smoothly and clients receive the help they need.
Sign up for these roles and more on Bonfire, the Itasca area’s online volunteer portal, at volunteer.uwlakes.org. Bonfire is free to use and serves to facilitate connection between the Itasca area’s volunteer base and local nonprofit and community organizations.
Community and nonprofit organizations serving the greater Itasca area can post volunteer opportunities and manage volunteers on Bonfire. To get started, visit volunteer.uwlakes.org/nonprofit or call United Way at 218-999-7570.
