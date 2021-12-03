The public is invited to discover what the Minnesota Discovery Center has been up to in the wonderful world of fossils during a free presentation on Monday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m.
Are you interested in the wonderful world of fossils!? Then you’ll want to join us for an evening with the Minnesota Discovery Center’s Paleontologist John Westgaard who is also the co-founder and director of the Hill Annex Paleontology Project (HAPP).
Westgaard will provide a recap on this year’s findings and progress on the HAPP. John will also provide an update regarding MDC’s new science and natural history mission and so much more! John will also have some fun fossil samples to show and he will save some time for Q & A following his presentation.
Refreshments will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.