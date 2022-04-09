AAUW welcomes Megan Christianson, Executive Director of Visit Grand Rapids, to their April meeting. Christianson has led the agency since February of 2012 and has over 20 years of marketing, public relations, and trade industry membership advocacy experience. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia University, St. Paul campus and is a Blandin Foundation Community Leadership Alumni. Christianson was appointed by Governor Dayton and Governor Walz to serve as the NE Minnesota representative on the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council. She is a Mississippi River Parkway Commissioner and serves on the national MRPC marketing task force and is the Secretary/Treasurer of the Avenue of the Pines Scenic Byway. Christianson received theExcellence in Service Award from the Builders Association of Minnesota in 2008 and the Explore Minnesota Tourism Rising Star Award in 2018.
The meeting, on Monday, April 18, at United Methodist Church begins with registration and a social time from 5 to 5:45, dinner at 5:45 followed by a brief business meeting and the program from 7 to 8. The community is welcome to attend the program. The April meeting features the group’s biannual used book sale. Members are avid readers and the branch hosts two book groups so the sale provides an opportunity for books to gain new readers while the funds support scholarships. Each year AAUW funds two scholarships for non-traditional woman students; one scholarship is through ICC and the other through Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. These scholarships are a way for the branch to live the AAUW mission of advancing gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.
In principle and practice, AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Branch membership is open to any individual who has an associate degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree, or is an undergraduate student enrolled in a two or four year institution. Marj Lavalier may be contacted for information at 218-326-2716 or gloriestoast@gmail.com.
