Virtual Writing Workshop with Minnesota Author Mary Casanova

Are you a teen who loves to write? The Arrowhead Library System invites you to join award-winning Minnesota Author Mary Casanova in a virtual writing workshop experience July 26-30, 2021. With a small group of other teen writers, you’ll create new work, share with others and discuss the writer’s craft and journey. This free, week-long workshop is for teens ages 13-17; registrants will meet every morning via Zoom -- Monday through Friday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Workshop size is limited and a waiting list will be created if need be.
Pre-registration is required for this event. To sign up, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021alswritingworkshop or call ALS at 218-741-3840. Zoom log-in information for each session will be sent out 72 hours prior to the first day. The registration deadline for this event is Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Casanova is the author of thirty-nine books, ranging from picture books to historical fiction, including Hush, Hush Forest; Frozen; and Ice-Out, published by the University of Minnesota Press. Her numerous awards include an American Library Association “Notable,” Aesop Accolades from the American Folklore Society, a Parent’s Choice Gold Award, Booklist Editor’s Choice, as well as two Minnesota Book Awards.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info, follow us on Twitter @ALSLibraryNews, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.