ElderCircle and Reif Arts Council are partnering to bring you free VIRTUAL BINGO from the comfort of your home via Zoom video conferencing.
Last Friday of each month
January 29 sponsored by Woodland Bank
10:30 am - 11:30 am
Registration is required to receive bingo cards and the Zoom link
• Paper bingo cards are available through non-contact pick up or via mail upon registration.
• Pick up your bingo cards at ElderCircle office, or register on or before the Monday prior to BINGO and we’ll send them to you in the mail.
• Each game plays one card at a time.
• Regular bingo only for each game (vertical, horizontal, diagonal).
• Winner's names go into a weekly drawing for local gift cards and other prizes.
Not familiar with using Zoom? Join us for a “Class Zero: How to Use Zoom for Older Adults” session.
Call 218-999-9233 ext. 279 or ecircle@eldercircle.org
Zoom link to the event will be sent to your email after registration.
