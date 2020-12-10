Itasca County Habitat for Humanity invites residents of the Itasca area and beyond to take part in a virtual silent auction, now through Dec. 20.
The online auction features vintage furniture, hand-sewn creations, and other goods made by local creators. Many of the items available for bidding are upcycled - some of which came through the ReStore before being revamped. Nearly all are one-of-a-kind, providing supporters the opportunity to find unique, locally-made pieces in time for the holidays.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit Habitat’s current home build, which the organization will be putting the finishing touches on in the new year. The project is a Faith Build, bringing together local congregations to help build the home in partnership with Habitat and Thrivent Financial. “Safe, affordable housing is even more essential during a pandemic,” says Jamie Mjolsness, Habitat for Humanity’s executive director. “We’re hoping that our community can come together to help our partner family start the new year in a new home.”
Supporters can visit the auction at 32auctions.com/itascahabitat or at itascahabitat.org. Those wanting to bid on or purchase items can do so at any time before the auction closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
A heartfelt thank you to all of our Faith Build Sponsors:
Gold Sponsors: Thrivent Financial and Timberlake.
Bronze Sponsors: Mike Ives Realty, Cap Baker Lions Club, Ron Nesvold Construction, Schwartz Excavating & Redi-mix, Latvala Lumber, ASV, and Lakeside Lumber & Hardware.
Community members looking to learn more about Itasca Habitat can visit itascahabitat.org or call 218-999-9001. Those looking to volunteer, as well as church leaders looking to get involved in the Faith Build, can email volunteer@itascahabitat.org to get started.
