VIRGINIA — A Virginia burglary suspect was charged with three felonies after allegedly entering a Virginia home Friday, barricading himself in the residence, refusing to leave and threatening and injuring police officers, the criminal complaint said.

Mark Louis Williams, 53, of Virginia is being held in the St. Louis Jail on $50,000 bail after being charged Monday in Sixth District Court with first-degree burglary, threats of violence and obstructing legal process.

