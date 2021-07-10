The Eighth Annual Veterans’ Ride for the Homeless will be held Sunday, July 25. The American Legion Riders Chapter #1, Deer River is the host and will lead this ride through northern Itasca County. The Deer River Vets Club is a strong supporter of this event and will be the starting location. Additional sponsors are Lawrence Lake Liquors, Bovey and Super One Stores, Grand Rapids.
All motorcycle enthusiasts are welcome and encouraged to participate in this event.
This ride is to raise awareness and educate the public about the growing homeless population in Itasca County and is a fundraising event to benefit GRACE House of Itasca County, the only homeless shelter in our county. In 2020, we provided safe, temporary, and secure shelter with meals for 171 individuals including 31 children. The guests were provided with a total of 2,842 bed nights-78% full and a total of 2674 meals. Due to COVID-19 our guests were served in local motels starting in late March, the change was made to keep our guests safe with personal space.
Registration for this Motorcycle Ride starts at 11 a.m. at the Deer River Vets Club with the ride to start at noon. The $20.00 entry fee/bike will be used to support GRACE House operations in fulfilling our mission, “to provide safe, temporary shelter to individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness and connect them to community resources”.
The ride will end approximately 4pm at Lawrence Lake Liquor on Scenic Highway 7, Bovey, with a light meal and conversation with riders and GRACE House staff.
For more information, please call Grace House at 326-2790 or email info@gracehousemn.org or contact Doug Bourquin, Ride Coordinator at 360-2498.
