Vanished

Photo by Jim Tennison

Jamie Tennison is pictured while bear hunting with his father Jim in September 1992 just weeks before he went missing in the Savannah State Forest near Jacobson, Minn.

This October marks 30 years since the day Jamie Tennison walked into the Savannah State Forest near Jacobson and never came out. It was a sunny Thursday afternoon a few days after his 18th birthday when Jamie joined his father, Jim, and a neighbor to do some grouse hunting. Before splitting up in different directions to hunt the deep, dense forest, the hunting party agreed on a time to meet back at the truck before nightfall. 

Jamie was never seen again. 

