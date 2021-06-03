Vandyke students plant rain gardens

Students from Vandyke Elementary School planted two new rain gardens on school and city grounds on Tuesday, May 25.
The gardens are part of a larger city project to prevent phosphorus and sediment from entering nearby Trout Lake.
The students are helping create the gardens as part of their environmental learning program.
In 2018, Coleraine area residents involved in the water quality improvement project approached
Vandyke School Principal Sue Hoeft about incorporating the project into the grade school's environmental and science curriculum.
Teachers began by explaining to the students the lake ecology and how nutrients and sediments from the surrounding environment affect lake water quality and habitat for aquatic species. Students learned about pollinator habitat, and assisted with design, planting, and maintaining the rain gardens.
Vandyke students also wrote letters of support for the Legacy Clean Water Quality Fund grant.
Besides the Legacy Clean Water grant, the city of Coleraine, and School District 316, area groups also provided funding. The Trout Lake Association voted to donate to the project. In addition, Trout Lake individual property owners and other Coleraine area residents have donated to the project. Residents who participated in the Blandin Foundation Community Leadership Program secured a grant from the foundation for the project, as well.
Area youth are making a positive difference in a local environmental concern. The gardens will collect and filter stormwater and rainwater from school grounds and Kerr Avenue. OverWIo of the town's stormwater enters Trout Lake through the park. This project will be part of a larger Coleraine project to capture stormwater from the watersheds that feed into Trout Lake through Longyear Park.
