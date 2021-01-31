The Itasca County Board of Commissioners was presented with another status update on COVID-19 in Itasca County by Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler this week. Chandler specifically spoke about vaccine rollout. Vaccines distribution began in the county about one month ago.
Approximately 2,900 first doses have been given in Itasca County in total, according to Chandler as of Tuesday. On Tuesday, public health began given the second dose of the vaccine to people. These doses have been for residents in the Phase 1A group, defined by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and includes those who provide emergency medical services or health care services in any setting.
“As of today, all skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in Itasca will have had at least one dose delivered. Some have had two,” Chandler stated.
So far vaccine distribution has been cut and dry about who is to get the vaccine. Eventually, the vaccine will be available to more of the general public and the Community Vaccinator team, which includes any entity that distributes the vaccine, is working on establishing plans for how to distribute the vaccine when that time comes.
“Again, we’re still waiting on vaccines and it’s been really tough to wait and its been tough for our community with lack of some of the clarity in that,” said Chandler. “But just know that we will have multiple communication channels, as will our hospitals and clinics, as to when it’s your turn.”
Chandler informed the board that Public Health discourages people from calling health care clinics to be put on a waiting list for the vaccine. The clinics and Public Health are not keeping lists or scheduling any appointments until they know that they have doses of the vaccine to give. An average of 60,000 doses are given to Minnesota each week and about 100 doses are then given to Itasca County per week, according to Chandler. The next group, Phase 1B, set to be in line to get the vaccine are people 65 years of age and older, school staff, and child care staff.
On a positive note, Chandler also brought up the fact that Itasca County’s COVID-19 cases have been decreasing. The COVID-19 positivity rate which reached above 20% in the fall, is now below 5%. In the past week,
“We’ve had a steady decline since the beginning of December,” said Chandler.
Throughout the past week, Itasca County has reported single digit positive COVID-19 cases each day, something that has not happened in a long time according to Chandler. She also stated that she hopes this trend can continue.
“We really need our community to stay strong,” Chandler commented. “We gained a lot of ground in December and January. We do not want to lose that. Our schools just reopened. Businesses have loosened their restrictions. Sports have restarted. We don’t want to reverse again. The schools don’t want to reverse again. So we really do need to do the things that we know will keep us safe. Wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, limiting our gatherings, and staying home if you’re sick.”
SALES & USE TAX
County Administrator Brett Skyles then spoke to the board about a motion to adopt a resolution which requests authorization from the state of Minnesota to establish a local sales and use tax of 1% in Itasca County to finance the construction of the new Itasca County Jail and Courthouse. The request stated the tax should not exceed $75 million or 30 years, or whichever comes first.
A University of Minnesota study found that 55% of the local sales and use tax dollars would be from residents outside of Itasca County. If the state approves the request, the county could put the measure on the next general election ballot for Itasca County residents to vote on. Commissioners approved the motion.
FRONTLINE WORKERS WEEK
Commissioners authorized the chair to sign a proclamation making January 24-30 Frontline Workers Appreciation Week in Itasca County.
“This recognizes folks who have put themselves in harm’s way and continue to work through the pandemic response,” Skyles explained. “We have lots of those in our county including health care workers, EMS, first responders, law enforcement, corrections and all kinds of other folks, social workers, who do that work.”
OTHER BUSINESS
County employees who were recently hired, promoted or retired were recognized. The board welcomed new employee Brookelyn Troumbly, social worker. Congrats were given to Mike Wagner who has transferred from Sign person/Highway Maintenance Worker to Highway Maintenance Worker, and Josh Nelson who was promoted from Network Telecommunications Specialist to Sr. Network & Security Engineer. Lastly, the board thanked Naesa Myers, public health nurse, who’s last day of employment will be Feb. 1 after more than nine years of service.
Commissioners listened to a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division Update regarding the Medical Record Audit and Behavioral Health Treatment Record Audit reports. Sarah Anderson, health plan division manager, gave the presentation.
CONSENT AGENDA
Commissioners took action on the following items:
Approved the minutes of the Tuesday, January 19, 2021 County Board Work Session.
Approved the January 2021 commissioner warrants in the amount of $2,941,667.63.
Approved employee expense reimbursement.
Approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for January 2021, in the amount of $1,115,747.79.
Authorized approval to fill Road Deputy position which will soon be open due to retirement.
Approved establishing an eligibility list for Road Deputy positions.
Commissioners also approved the meeting’s consent agenda which included the following actions:
Authorized the IMCare Director and County Board chair to sign the Purchase of Service Agreement with Cirdan Health Systems.
Authorized the IMCare Director and County Board chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Oak Hills Assisted Living; HH Operations, Inc. retro to January 1, 2021.
Requested authorization to hire one public health nurse position due to a resignation.
Authorized a change in allocation of one vacant Grade-11 Network Telecommunications Specialist position to a Grade-12 Senior System Engineer position and authorized filling the position.
Approved the Joint Powers Agreement to complete a regional solid waste management plan for Northeastern Minnesota.
Authorized the County Transportation Department to not require PLA's on the list of projects entitled "2021 Transportation Department Projects - Project Labor Agreements Worksheet".
Adopted a Resolution of Support from Sponsoring Agency, which indicates that Itasca County agrees to act as the sponsor/fiscal agent for an application for funding from the Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP), as requested by Harris Township.
Adopted the Resolution to Authorizing and Fixing the Notice and Terms of Tax-Forfeited Land Sale to Adjoining Landowners
Approved the utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of upgrading single phase overhead primary telecommunication lines to three phase overhead primary telecommunication lines over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 27, 28 and 34, Township 59, Range 24 and authorized necessary signatures.
Adopt the Resolution Sale of Tax-forfeited Land to the City of Keewatin for a Public Purpose, which approves sale of the East 90 Feet of the West 106 Feet of the South 55 Feet, North of Highway in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and the East 35 Feet of the West 141 Feet of the South 55 Feet North of Highway in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section Twenty-five (25), Township Fifty-seven (57), Range Twenty-two (22) under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd. 1a para. (b) for a price of $4,00.00 plus all associated costs.
Authorized a change in allocation of one vacant district forester position to a forester position and approved filling the position.
Commissioners then went into closed session due to attorney client privilege statutes in order to discuss the Itasca County Jail Project. There was no action taken.
