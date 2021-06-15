Hear ye, hear ye! Announcing Vacation Bible School at Balsam Bible Chapel will be held from 9 a.m until noon on June 21-25, 2021. Kingdom Chronicles is the theme, so this is an invitation to young lords and ladies—ages 3 (potty trained) through 12 (completed grade 6). Come for fun, singing, crafts, games, stories, puppets and snacks! Students will learn how to tell the difference between truth or error, think truthful thoughts, obey without delay, and speak the truth in love. The children will perform a program on Friday evening. For more information or to register, please contact the Director, Julie Card at 218-245-1758 or Lynn Peterson at 218-910-9905.

