The Oct. 9 service at the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship will include a discussion of the congregation’s boundaries as they work together on social justice. It will include a presentation on UU the Vote and becoming a “Good Trouble Congregation,” inspired by the example of the late Representative John Lewis, who called for making “good trouble” for social justice. Everyone is welcome.

As a member of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA), the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship supports and affirms the UUA Seven Principles, which include treating all with compassion and justice, seeking truth and meaning, promoting peace and honoring the democratic process, and respecting the interdependent web of life. Our spirituality is unbounded, drawing from scripture and science, nature and philosophy, personal experience and ancient tradition. 

