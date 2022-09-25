U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Collen Landkamer today announced that the Department is accepting applications for ReConnect Program loans and grants to expand access to high-speed internet for millions of people in rural Minnesota. The ReConnect program is a critical piece of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to connect every rural American to access affordable, reliable, high-speed internet.

“Having access to reliable, high-speed internet is vital for rural Minnesota,” Landkamer said. “It acts as a catalyst for rural prosperity by opening up opportunities for education, training and health care. It also, allows rural business to expand employment in their communities and opens up the ability to compete in a global economy."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments