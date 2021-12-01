Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm issued the following statement today regarding the new COVID-19 variant called Omicron:
Minnesota health officials are closely tracking international reports of a new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron (B.1.1.529). The World Health Organization has named Omicron a variant of concern, and scientists are working hard to learn more about its transmissibility and virulence, and how well vaccines may protect a person against it.
At this point no Omicron cases have been reported in Minnesota or the United States. According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Minnesota has built one of the nation’s strongest genomic sequencing and variant surveillance systems. If an Omicron variant infection is found in Minnesota, MDH will share that information as soon as possible.
New variants are expected to occur and the most important thing that we can do to prepare is to ensure that everyone 5 years of age and up be vaccinated, and those who are eligible for boosters, receive booster doses. To find a vaccine near you, visit Find My Vaccine at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/stats/ .
Preventing COVID-19:
Minnesotans should take the following steps to protect against COVID-19 (including variants):
Get vaccinated and if eligible get a booster. To find a vaccine near you, visit Find my vaccine.
Wear well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings.
Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, have traveled as per guidelines or have been in a setting where you may have been exposed.
Stay home if you are sick.
Wash hands frequently.
Stay away from crowds.
Take extra care to avoid exposure to the virus if you have medical conditions or live with someone with medical conditions.
As of Monday, COVID-19 deaths of two school staff members brings the total for the current school year to 10, surpassing the eight staff members who died of COVID-19 infections related to schools in the previous school year, according to data released MDH.
“Minnesota has passed a tragic milestone with the deaths of two more school staff members,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “It’s past time for Minnesotans to come together and do everything possible, inside our schools and in our communities, to protect each other and slow the spread of this deadly virus.”
As of the most recent state report of infections associated to schools, 18 school staff members and two students have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The state data includes schools of all kinds, including public, private and charter schools.
MDH does not provide specific details about COVID-19 deaths associated with schools. Education Minnesota has called on the department to release anonymous summary information about the school staff members who have died and the more than 400 students and staff members who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. This information would help school district decision-makers improve safety protocols for students and staff, says Education Minnesota.
While there are no known cases of Omicron in the United States, Canada reports five cases as of Monday detected in Ottawa. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube told reporters that 115 travelers coming from countries affected by the new variant, primarily South Africa, were called and asked to isolate and test for COVID-19.
Quebec’s first case was a recent traveler to Nigeria, public health director Horacio Arruda said, similar to two cases reported on Sunday by Ontario province.
