Upcoming Safety Camp August 10

Past years, the one-day Summer Safety Camp has had nearly 200 participants. Organizers hope for a large turn-out again this year for camp on Aug. 10. This year’s camp is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Police Department, fire departments, Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Army Corps of Engineers, Meds One Ambulance Service, Department of Natural Resources, Public Utilities, Public Works, Itasca County Public Health and Itasca County SAR.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10 local service providers will gather and offer another Summer Safety Camp for area youth. The one-day camp will be completely free to area kids ages 8-14. Safety Camp check-in will begin at 9 a.m. in the IRA Civic Center. The camp ends at 2:30 p.m.
Participants will be split into groups and rotate through different safety presentations stations about the Grand Rapids IRA Civic Center. Presenters will include Grand Rapids Police, Area Fire Departments, Itasca County Sheriff Department, Itasca County Search and Rescue, Meds1 Ambulance Service, Grand Rapids Public Utilities, Grand Rapids Public Works, Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Natural Resources and Itasca County Public Health. Such presentations will revolve around safety concerns for youth and the services provided by each of the presenting entities. Numerous agencies will showcase multiple vehicles, tools and technologies utilized in the field. Such presentations will be held in the east venue of the Civic Center or the outdoor pavilion. Due to indoor accommodations this event will continue rain or shine.
Lunch will be provided at no cost to all participants and volunteers. Considerable amounts of safety material and trinkets will be handed out. Special thanks to McDonalds, Culvers, Walmart, SuperOne and Pepsi and GRSB.
Event flyers and registration forms can be located by visiting City of Grand Rapids Police Website, GRPD Police Facebook and Itasca County Sheriff Facebook. Registration forms can be submitted online or printed and turned in at the Grand Rapids Police Department.
It is the intention of the collaboration that this will be a regular event that is focused on educating area youth and strengthening relations between presenting professionals and the community each entity serves.
